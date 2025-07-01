Get ready for mini music festival in Woodhall Spa

A host of tribute acts are performing at the Lincs Little Bash.

Lincs Little Bash is all set to be held in Woodhall Spa after its ‘big brother’ music festival had to be postponed at the 11th hour.

The Lincs Big Bash 2025 promised to be one of the highlights of the summer, scheduled to take place at Scholey Park, near Tattershall, over the weekend of Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6, however organiser David Charles, of Errae Events had to cancel due to “serious infrastructure issues”.

Instead he has pressed ahead with a smaller replacement event at St Peter’s Hall on The Broadway in Woodhall Spa (LN10 6ST) on Saturday July 5 and Sunday July 6, promising that the main festival will go ahead next year.

It will feature local tribute bands to Little Mix, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

Tickets are £7–£7.50 per act/evening (plus booking fee). There is no parking at the venue.

To book go to https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/lincs-little-bash-4370753