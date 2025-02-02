Get ready for summer castle gig by British music legends James

Manchester legends James – who gave the world such timeless anthems as Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – will headline a Live at Lincoln Castle gig on Saturday, June 14.

Joining them on the night will be rising indie stars The K’s and indie rock singer Tom A Smith. One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim. Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades and with 18 studio albums under their belt, James secured their first UK album Number 1 chart spot earlier this year with Yummy. Their 40th anniversary in 2023 was celebrated with a tour of inspired orchestral reworkings of hits, B-sides and obscure favourites.