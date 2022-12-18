Get ready to hear Lulu go on the record at New Theatre Royal Lincoln in 2023

Lulu – For The Record

Lulu will be at New Theatre Royal Lincoln in 2023.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 5, 2023.

Tickets are on sale to see the Scottish singing legend perform next year in Lincolnshire as part of her limited-date tour.

Advertisement

From Shout to James Bond, from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest, Lulu is a bona fide British music legend. And, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she’ll be touring the UK for the first time since autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date.

Most Popular

Advertisement

For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song.

The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

Advertisement

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years.

“It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record.”

Advertisement

Details: For more on how you can get hold of tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.