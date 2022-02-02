Get ready to rock with some classic songs at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

The Ultimate Classic Rock Show is not to be missed at Lincoln's New Theatre Royal.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 20.

Get ready to rock when this acclaimed and popular music tribute show hits the stage at New Theatre Royal in Lincoln later this month for what will be a seated-only event.Prepare to dust off your air guitars for an evening of the very best classic rock anthems made famous by legends past and present. Let the stars of The Ultimate Classic Rock Show take you on a rollercoaster journey of classic rock nostalgia, performing live hit after hit, with stunning accuracy and high energy accompanied by an incredible light and projection show.Get ready for more than two hours of classic rock anthems made famous by legendary artists including Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles, and Jimi Hendrix to name but a few!

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

