Register
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Get your tickets nice and early as Aled Jones goes Full Circle at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Aled Jones
By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
You can see Aled Jones at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in 2024.You can see Aled Jones at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in 2024.
You can see Aled Jones at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln in 2024.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 28, 2024.

Aled Jones is hitting the road for a major UK tour with his production Full Circle, and fans can hear him as they’ve never heard him before when he visits the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next autumn.

The presenter and singer explained: “It’s time to come Full Circle. I’m really excited about this tour.

Most Popular

    “I’ll be telling stories about how it all began, then taking the audience on a journey through my career. There’ll be songs, there’ll be stories, and there’ll be one or two surprises. There’ll also be a book – it’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and, of course, see my wonderful fans.”

    He added: “The show will be stories and songs from across my career. I’ll be singing some of my favourites, telling some of my stories, and showing previously unseen photographs. Who knows, the audience might even get to ask a few questions.”

    For more on ticket information, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Lincoln