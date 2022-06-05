Get your tickets now to see Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society's Little Shop Of Horrors

Don’t leave it too late to get your tickets to see the latest eagerly-awaited production from the talented Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society.Following the massive success of previous show Sister Act, GMTS members are delighted to be making their debut at Scunthorpe’s Plowright Theatre with this well-loved, laugh-out-loud show.Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his co-worker crush.This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivorous plant promises unending fame and fortune to Krelborn, as long as he keeps feeding it human flesh and blood. Over time though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's extra-terrestrial origins and the intent toward global domination.