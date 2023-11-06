Get your tickets now to see Trinity Arts Centre's festive panto in Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 14 to 31.

Have you got your tickets yet to see this year’s festive panto at the Trinity Street-based venue?

It will feature famous faces from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, TV and radio, as well as one of Gainsborough’s own talented performers.

You can see Jack And The Beanstalk at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this December.

TV and radio personality Mikey Smith plays Jack Trott while Steven Hall, who made the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 with his hilarious dance routines, plays King Crackers.

Singing sensation Immy Hayes will return, having performed as part of Trio Entertainment‘s panto last year, this time playing Princess Jill.

Alex Hunt is also back thanks to popular demand as Dame Trott, with Gainsborough’s own Heather Peers as Fairy Beansprout.

The show is presented in association with Trinity Arts Centre and Trio Entertainment.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see Jack And The Beanstalk, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

