Get your tickets to see Hunchback of Notre Dame staged at Lincoln Cathedral

The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company brings together more than 200 performers and a live orchestra to perform this play.With just less than two months to go until launch night, Starring Lincoln has shared details about the actors taking on the lead roles.Leading the show as Quasimodo is Andre Buhagiar, a performing arts student at the University of Lincoln.Ben Poole, creative director of the Starring Lincoln Theatre Company, explained, “For many years I’ve wanted to stage Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Lincoln Cathedral.”From its vast and monumental interior to the medieval faces carved into the stone, every detail, component, and character within this breath-taking building is made for hosting the spectacular.”