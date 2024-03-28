Gin & fizz fest and a spy club among events over Easter school holidays

The Rotary Club of Sleaford is holding its annual Gin and Fizz Fest.

Prosecco and sparkling wines will be making an appearance alongside the copious varieties of brands, blends and flavours of gin on offer this time.

As usual it will be held at Sleaford Cricket Club, open from 11am until 10pm on Saturday, April 6 and there will be nibbles and a raffle to add to the amazing flavours of gin such as Raspberry Chamord, Cherry, aApple Lime, and Peach and Hibiscus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds will go to the chosen charities of current club president Jane Peck. These are: Hykeham Sailability,The James Anthony Foundation and Rainbow Stars.

Most Popular

Gins for 2024 include local concoctions such as Blue Monkey Salted Caramel (from Nottingham); Fenspirits (from Wisbech); Pin Gin Spiced (from Louth) and even Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin (from Australia) and Masons Tea Edition. There will also be a range of non-alcoholic gins.

- Meanwhile over the Easter school holidays, families can book children into the Spy Club at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum taking place from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday April 9.