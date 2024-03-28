Gin & fizz fest and a spy club among events over Easter school holidays
Prosecco and sparkling wines will be making an appearance alongside the copious varieties of brands, blends and flavours of gin on offer this time.
As usual it will be held at Sleaford Cricket Club, open from 11am until 10pm on Saturday, April 6 and there will be nibbles and a raffle to add to the amazing flavours of gin such as Raspberry Chamord, Cherry, aApple Lime, and Peach and Hibiscus.
All proceeds will go to the chosen charities of current club president Jane Peck. These are: Hykeham Sailability,The James Anthony Foundation and Rainbow Stars.
Gins for 2024 include local concoctions such as Blue Monkey Salted Caramel (from Nottingham); Fenspirits (from Wisbech); Pin Gin Spiced (from Louth) and even Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin (from Australia) and Masons Tea Edition. There will also be a range of non-alcoholic gins.
- Meanwhile over the Easter school holidays, families can book children into the Spy Club at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum taking place from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday April 9.
For £12, each child will get a secret agent pack, there will be invisible ink writing, storytelling, a spy code wheel and a missing mascot trail. Accompanying adults get in free and there is an accompanying ration pack voucher. Email [email protected] to book.