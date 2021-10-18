Girls Just Wanna Have Fun to wow crowds at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See Girls Just Wanna Have Fun at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 28 and 29.

From the writers of hit sketch show Hormonal Housewives comes the new musical comedy Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.This show will get you In The Mood For Dancing as it is jam packed with your favourite night-out anthems.You’ll be dancing in your seats and rolling in them too once the cast Get This Party Started!Come and join best friends Karen, Jackie, Jocelyn and Angie, played by an all-star cast: legendary Nolan Sister Maureen Nolan, X Factor Finalist Niki Evans, TV personality Jess Wright and Olivier Award Winner Leanne Jones on a night out with no holds barred.Sex, diets, men, fashion, chocolate, wine and more wine all feature in a riotous script that promises to be the girls’ night out to remember.If you are a Dancing Queen, bored of working 9 to 5 or just want to Feel Like A Woman then grab your feather boas and put on your dancing shoes.

Details: For more see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

