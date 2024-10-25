Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We might have some bad news for those looking to get Glasto tickets on the first attempt 🎪

Tickets to Glastonbury 2025 are set to go on sale next month (November 2024.)

With the date having been announced by the organisers, the great race for tickets is once again expected to take place.

But what are the odds of punters getting a ticket to next year’s festival upon their first release?

With the news that Glastonbury 2025 tickets are set to go on sale in November, so too does the inevitable rush to get a ticket (or six) the moment they go on sale.

As posted by the festival on Instagram a fortnight ago, those looking to pick up a ticket with coach travel will be able to do so from November 14 2024, while general ticket sales are set to commence on November 17 2024.

Cue many of us sat in front of our computer screens, refreshing the page and waiting in line to secure a ticket to one of the world’s most famous music festivals, with the added tension that they might sell out while sat “in line.”

In the space of four festivals, the time in which the first allocation of tickets have sold out has gotten smaller; the 2020 festival saw tickets sell out in 33 minutes while the 2024 event saw general ticket sales sell out in 22 minutes.

So what are the odds of getting tickets for the 2025 event on the first attempt? Well if we’re looking at odds, then AceOdds have come in with their study of Glasto 2025 tickets, along with some advice on how you could secure tickets at first try.

What are the chances of getting a Glastonbury 2025 ticket on their first release?

With Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets going on sale in November, what are the odds you'll get a ticket during their first release? | Getty Images/Canva

According to AceOdds study, roughly 210 tickets are set to be available when they go on sale in November, with 2.5 million people vying for the chance to attend each year.

Mathematically, that means that 8.4% of those attempting to pick up tickets go on main sale. Or in betting terms, you have a one-in-ten chance of securing a Glastonbury 2025 ticket on your first attempt.

But what about the resale market, you may ask? The odds get even slimmer then; under the assumption that 10,000 tickets would go back on sale in April 2025, either due to a change of heart or not being able to pay off the final balance if paying by instalments.

In that case, AceOdds suggest that there is a very slim 0.4% chance of getting a resale ticket.

A spokesperson for the site explained: “It’s no secret that Glastonbury is one of the most in-demand festivals on the planet. Hosting legendary headliners, a diverse lineup, and an unforgettable atmosphere, it’s the ultimate bucket-list event for music lovers.

“But with high demand comes high competition—and a few quirks that make this ticket race even more intense,” they remarked.

Is there any advice how I can secure a ticket to Glastonbury 2025

Register

You cannot buy a Glastonbury ticket without registering in advance. Registration is free but mandatory, and you need to submit a passport-style photo that will be printed on your ticket.

Ensure you’re registered well ahead of time—don’t wait until the last minute! Registration typically closes a few days before tickets go on sale, so check the official Glastonbury website for deadlines.

Assemble a team

While tickets are non-transferable, you can buy up to six tickets per transaction. That means if you’re part of a group, you can pool your efforts.

Gather your friends, make sure everyone is registered, and coordinate a ticket-buying strategy. You’ll be entering your details into the system on sale day, so more hands on deck equals better odds of getting through.

Ready yourself to pay upfront for resale tickets

When tickets are released, you’ll initially need to put down a £50 deposit per ticket. However, come April, you’ll need to pay the full balance.

Make sure you have enough funds ready to go—Glastonbury isn’t cheap, and missing out because your payment doesn’t go through is the ultimate heartbreaker.

Do you have any tips or advice on how to get a Glastonbury ticket from previous experience or are you looking to attend for the first time and potentially heeding this advice? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below - and good luck ahead of November!