Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle heads Easter panto cast at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

The Wizard Of Oz

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, April 5 to 12.

Take a trip to the Emerald City this Easter when the New Theatre Royal Lincoln presents The Wizard of Oz.

The theatre has been presenting Easter productions since 2018, when it staged Alice in Wonderland, and this has now become a popular Easter tradition for many families.

Now, following last year’s successful run of The Jungle Book, the theatre is excited to take audiences on a journey down the Yellow Brick Road this year with The Wizard of Oz, starring several familiar faces.

The theatre welcomes back TV personality Sandi Bogle after she played the role of Sultana Tangine in their 2017 Christmas Pantomime, Aladdin.

Sandi is best recognised for her appearances on Channel 4’s Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother, and will star as Glindora the Good Witch of the North.

The Wicked Witch of the West will be performed by Arran Wilson. Arran received praise from audiences and reviewers alike for his roles as Bagheera in The Jungle Book (2022) and the Wicked Stepmother, Goldina Donatella, in the theatre’s most recent Christmas Pantomime, Cinderella.

Arran has also performed worldwide on cruise ships, nationwide with popular touring music productions, and as a presenter for TV shows on ITV and Channel 5.

Another familiar face taking to the stage is Dan Badrick. Dan most recently starred as Dandini in the theatre’s Christmas Pantomime, Cinderella. He will be swapping the Prince’s Royal Palace for the fields of Oz when he stars as The Scarecrow.

A graduate of London College of Music, Dan has performed as a lead vocalist on cruise ships, whilst also starring as Don in a UK tour of Summer Holiday the Musical.

Camilia O’Grady will be roaring back onto the stage as The Lion. Camilia played the roles of Gigi Vavavoom and Enchantress Serenity Rose in the theatre’s 2021 Christmas Pantomime, Beauty And The Beast and is currently performing in The Play with Speeches (Jack Studio Theatre, London).

With high-energy dance routines, popular songs, boos, laughs, and a witty script the Wizard of Oz is a production for all the family.

The theatre’s artistic director and the producer, writer, and director for the Easter production, Natalie Hayes-Cowley, commented on this year’s show: “We can’t wait to take audiences to the land of Oz this Easter. The story of The Wizard of Oz is universally loved, so it’s going to be great fun to bring it back to our stage.

“We have an incredibly strong cast, full of audience favourites and local children.

"And although they say you should never work with animals, we love a challenge, so we will have several dogs playing the role of Toto… and I’m sure they’ll steal the show!”

You can book tickets by calling the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk