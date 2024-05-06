Good vibes at Sleaford's first all-female fronted music festival

The event, held at The Ivy bar in town showcased all female fronted talent across the genres and coincided with the start of Sleaford Live music and arts week.

Julie Mclelland from Sleaford’s Celtic rockers The Band From County Hell was among the organisers and said: “We had great weather and a great turnout from 3pm when SW15, a young band from London, opened the festival with a set of rock classics. All of the artists were very well received all day and into the evening.”

There was a full crowd dancing when The Band From County Hell, fronted by Julie and husband Jock, closed the event.

The event supported Maggie’s, a UK charity providing free expert cancer care and support. The collection continues this week at The Ivy. O rganisers thanked everyone who supported the event.

1 . L-R Mandy Warner, Dale Tyler, Anna Albuixech and Edward Waby enjoy the music. L-R Mandy Warner, Dale Tyler, Anna Albuixech, Edward Waby Photo: David Dawson

2 . L-R Elizabeth Snookes, Orla Phillips 10, Stuart Clegg L-R Elizabeth Snookes, Orla Phillips 10, and Stuart Clegg. Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R Rosie Couzens and Lianne Johnson of Sleaford L-R Rosie Couzens and Lianne Johnson of Sleaford. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Alana Massingham, Scott Dewsbury, Leah Hodson, Carlo Amante, Liv Allen. Tämzârian Alana Massingham, Scott Dewsbury, Leah Hodson, Carlo Amante and Liv Allen of Tämzârian. Photo: David Dawson