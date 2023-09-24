Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincoln Museum, September 23 until January.

Lincoln Museum is to host this major Grayson Perry exhibition, more than 15 years after Perry's first exhibition on the site.

Grayson Perry is a Turner Prize-winning British artist, best known for his bold and colourful art. This latest exhibition sees his work return to the city after the wildly successful exhibition, The Charms of Lincolnshire, in 2006.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't miss seeing Grayson Perry's exhibition at Lincoln Museum.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Vanity of Small Differences explores our fascination with taste and class through six large, colourful tapestries.They feature a mix of autobiographical references, and characters, places and objects that Perry encountered on his travels around England for the 2012 Channel 4 documentary series All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry.

Together, the tapestries tell the story of fictional character Tim Rakewell as he makes his way up through the British class system.

Each tapestry is made of wool, cotton and silk on a mechanical loom, before being coloured in by hand.

Jenny Gleadell, exhibitions and interpretation officer at Lincoln Museum, said: “It’s always a thrill to bring the work of an internationally renowned artist to the county, but there’s an added excitement to welcome Perry’s work to Lincoln Museum, after The Charms of Lincolnshire had such a profound impact in helping us establish the early years of our museum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This time around, The Vanity of Small Differences is a light-hearted, modern take a centuries-old art form. In these huge tapestries you’ll find depictions of texting, family dinner parties and nights out – which seem totally at odds with this traditional method.

“Almost like a massive comic strip, you can follow the life of Tim Rakewell across the six panels, with elements of humour, heartache, sentimentality and tragedy stitched into them.”

Entry to the exhibition is on a pay what you decide basis.

The Vanity of Small Differences is on loan from the Arts Council Collection, British Council and Southbank Centre and will be on display at Lincoln Museum until January 2024.

Lincoln Museum – formerly The Collection – is on Danes Terrace in Lincoln and is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 4pm. Plan your visit now at www.lincolnmuseum.com.

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.