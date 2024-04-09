Great films for movie fans to enjoy at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.
Get ready for the latest batch of unmissable film screenings at the Trinity Street-based venue.
First up is Wicked Little Letters (15), a riotous mystery comedy which can be seen on April 12 and 13.
A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in a movie starring Olivia Colman and Timothy Spall, based on a stranger-than-fiction true story.
Also on April 13, youngsters can enjoy The Jungle Bunch World Tour (U).
A group of creatures rushes to save their forest home from a mysterious destructive substance that has appeared overnight in this French children's animated sequel. Its comic tone reduces the impact of chase and fight scenes.
Finally, Bob Marley: One Love (12A) celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of unity. It can be seen on April 19.
Details: For more go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
For more entertainment stories from the area, click here or click here.