Great films for movie fans to enjoy at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Apr 2024, 00:00 BST
Check out some of the latest film screenings at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.Check out some of the latest film screenings at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.
Check out some of the latest film screenings at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

​​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Get ready for the latest batch of unmissable film screenings at the Trinity Street-based venue.

First up is Wicked Little Letters (15), a riotous mystery comedy which can be seen on April 12 and 13.

Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in a movie starring Olivia Colman and Timothy Spall, based on a stranger-than-fiction true story.

    Also on April 13, youngsters can enjoy The Jungle Bunch World Tour (U).

    A group of creatures rushes to save their forest home from a mysterious destructive substance that has appeared overnight in this French children's animated sequel. Its comic tone reduces the impact of chase and fight scenes.

    Finally, Bob Marley: One Love (12A) celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of unity. It can be seen on April 19.

    Details: For more go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, click here or click here.

    Related topics:Gainsborough