Great films for movie fans to enjoy at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Get ready for the latest batch of unmissable film screenings at the Trinity Street-based venue.

First up is Wicked Little Letters (15), a riotous mystery comedy which can be seen on April 12 and 13.

A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in a movie starring Olivia Colman and Timothy Spall, based on a stranger-than-fiction true story.

Also on April 13, youngsters can enjoy The Jungle Bunch World Tour (U).

A group of creatures rushes to save their forest home from a mysterious destructive substance that has appeared overnight in this French children's animated sequel. Its comic tone reduces the impact of chase and fight scenes.

Finally, Bob Marley: One Love (12A) celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of unity. It can be seen on April 19.

Details: For more go to www.trinityarts.co.uk