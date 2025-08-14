Great reception down south at Wickham Festival for Sleaford’s own Celtic rockers

Described as, 'a highlight of the festival' BFCH delivered a set of their original, upbeat songs to a mainly new audience ‘down south’ who sang, clapped and danced with the band.

Lead singer, Julie Mclelland, said: “It was definitely one for the memory box and it took us all a few days to come down from the response and excitement to our performance. The sound, stage, lighting and back stage care for the band was fantastic and it's opened doors to more bookings next year.

"We played Molesey Regatta, Hampton Court, Awen Festival and Wickham all within a few days of each other and it’s been a very busy summer so far.

“Our gig next Saturday for BBMF Dambusters Rally is sold out and we look forward to a local gig at The Griffin Inn, Irnham on Saturday August 23, stage time 8pm. BFCH community clansband will be joining us to start the show.”

She said: “Live music is back this year for all bands, it's a great time to be in a band and we are all finally recovering from the down turn of Covid.”

1 . IMG-20250806-WA0017.jpg The Band From County Hell performing at this year's Wickham Festival. Photo: BFCH

2 . FB_IMG_1754473432562.jpg The crowd loved the band's performance. Photo: BFCH

3 . IMG-20250806-WA0020.jpg BFCH has opened new doors for more dates in the south of the country. Photo: BFCH

4 . FB_IMG_1754473426603.jpg An appreciative crowd for the band at the Wickham Festival 2025. Photo: BFCH