Guitar star Chantel McGregor is not to be missed at The Drill in Lincoln

A female guitar prodigy, at 14 Chantel was told by major labels that she had a ‘great voice, but girls don’t play guitar like that!’Wisely ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history, to achieve a 100 per cent pass mark, with 18 distinctions.Chantel left with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music and the college’s coveted musician of the year award. The rest is history.Her reputation as a writer and guitarist continues to soar and her live shows are must for music lovers.Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a live stream, the Shed Sessions, which streamed every Saturday at 5pm, and, in August 2021, released two albums featuring music performed on the sessions.Details: For more on tickets go to https://www.lincolndrill.co.uk/