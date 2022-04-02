Guitar star Chantel McGregor is not to be missed in gig at The Drill in Lincoln

A female guitar prodigy, at 14 Chantel was told by major labels that she had a ‘great voice, but girls don’t play guitar like that!’ She enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history to achieve a 100 per cent pass mark, with 18 distinctions.Chantel left with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music and in subsequent years, has stepped out in the pro-musician world.Her stunning live performances demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity. Since then, she has built a loyal and growing fan base.Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, and in August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the sessions.