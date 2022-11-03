Halloween fun for Boston families brings smiles not scares

Children loved the street entertainment at Boston's Halloween event on Friday.

The event in the town’s Market Place was laid on by Boston Borough Council and Visit Boston to help entertain youngsters during half term, with a range of free activities to enjoy in the October sunshine.

Children were entertained with some spooky storytelling and frightful face painting by Felicity Sayers around stalls set up near the Stump.

The ghoulish youngsters could also try their hand at some creepy crafts such as decorating plates with batty Halloween designs and stencils or creating their own creepy creature sculptures from vegetables.

Craft activities. Decorating her plate with a bat, Emma Winlove-Smith, five, of Boston.

There was a devilish stilt walker and street performer making balloon models to take away and children could have a bounce on a crazy pumpkin rodeo ride as well as put on their scariest costumes to enter in a fancy dress competition.

Face painter Felicity Sayers carefully decorates Auguste Kiaunyte, aged five, of Boston.

A smoke machine added to the atmosphere at the free Halloween event in Boston Market Place.