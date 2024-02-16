Register
Handel oratorio at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Choral Society will be performing Saul by G. F. Handel in Lincoln Cathedral on Saturday, April 20.
Saul by GF Handel will be performed by Lincoln Choral Society at Lincoln Cathedral in April. Image supplied

Saul is a full length oratorio by George Frederick Handel. A dramatic retelling of the events in the life of Saul, King of Israel and David, the man who would succeed him – betrayal, war and violence, pride and envy, discord and harmony, love and hate.

Conductor will be Mark Wilde, accompanied by Musica Donum Dei. Soloists are: Saul – Thomas Butler; Jonathan – William North; David – Hamish McLaren, with other characters sung by Lincoln Choral Society Choral Scholars, members and local singers.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 to £25 plus a small booking fee via www.lincolncathedral.com or on the door.

For free student tickets and group bookings phone 01522 681434.

