Handel oratorio at Lincoln Cathedral
Saul is a full length oratorio by George Frederick Handel. A dramatic retelling of the events in the life of Saul, King of Israel and David, the man who would succeed him – betrayal, war and violence, pride and envy, discord and harmony, love and hate.
Conductor will be Mark Wilde, accompanied by Musica Donum Dei. Soloists are: Saul – Thomas Butler; Jonathan – William North; David – Hamish McLaren, with other characters sung by Lincoln Choral Society Choral Scholars, members and local singers.
The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 to £25 plus a small booking fee via www.lincolncathedral.com or on the door.
For free student tickets and group bookings phone 01522 681434.