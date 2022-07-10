The much-loved comedian and star of popular TV hits such as Harry Hill’s Burp Corner, Harry Hill's Alien Time Capsule, You’ve Been Framed and much more is heading out on the road in 2022, to the delight of his many fans in the Lincolnshire area .He is back with brand new amazing jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular, titled Pedigree Fun.“I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it,” says Harry.“It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”Audience members in the Lincolnshire area will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and not to mention Ian, The Information Worm.