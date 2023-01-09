Head back to the 80s when hit show visits Scunthorpe's Baths Hall this week

80s Live

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, January 13.

Get ready to enjoy the biggest 80s party show to tour the UK – 80s Live.

Advertisement

You may have heard of throwback Thursday, now it's time for the ultimate throwback decade – 80s Live!

Most Popular

80s Live is not to be missed at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall (Photo credit: Pawel Spolnicki)

Advertisement

Join the talented tribute show performers as they travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music for an exciting night out.

Make sure you put your hands together and get into the groove as live band Electric Dreams perform more than two dozen chart topping anthems from artists including Duran Duran, Dexys Midnight Runners, Culture Club, Kim Wilde, Rick Astley, The Human League, A-Ha, Tears for Fears, Wham and more.

Advertisement

Whether you were born in the 80s, were lucky enough to hear these sounds from your very own cassette player or you've had a Stranger Things glimpse of 80s life, once you've seen 80s Live, you'll want to relive it again and again.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Advertisement