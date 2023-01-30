The Spandau Ballet Story + Duran

Enjoy some live music at The Drill in Lincoln

The Drill, Lincoln, March 3.

Enjoy two tributes for the price of one when a feast of 80s music comes to the venue in early March.

The Spandau Ballet Story are fronted by Tony Hadley soundalike Taylor Graham. The band recreate and capture the sound of Spandau Ballet in every way.

They play the legacy of hits, 100 per cent live, which include the multi-million selling classics Through The Barricades, Gold, True, and many more.

Now in their second decade since forming, Duran are a five-piece tribute to Duran Duran. Performing to audiences throughout the UK and Europe, winning new friends along the way, Duran pride themselves on paying homage to the live sound and onstage energy of the Wild Boys of pop/rock.

Duran offer a cocktail of timeless classics from the band’s earliest hits of the 80s all the way up to the present day.

Details: See www.lincolndrill.co.uk for more on this show.

