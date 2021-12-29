Head back to the 90s with stand-up ace Shaparak Khorsandi

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 24.

The stand-up star hits the stage once again with her latest show, It Was The 90s!In her new show, Shaparak tackles the equally celebrated and maligned 1990s.For Shaparak this was the decade of her 20s and 'ladette' culture ruled - the decade of relative peace and prosperity when there was nothing to be done but party.With a sense that anything was possible, Shaparak found herself flying about London with hope in her heart, a tenner in her pocket and spare knickers in her handbag, regularly matching the boys pint-for-pint and frequently waking up in parts of London she'd never heard of.Throughout her career, Shaparak has notched up numerous high profile TV appearances including Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Loose Women.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Stand-up star Shaparak Khorsandi

