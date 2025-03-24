Head down the long and winding road with top tribute band The Upbeat Beatles

Get your tickets to see The Upbeat Beatles on their latest visit to the area.

“Get Back” to the swinging 60s and relive the timeless songs of the Fab Four when the top tribute act The Upbeat Beatles return to Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre for a gig there on October 25.

The band are getting ready to fill the venues around the country with immortal sounds of the most important band in popular music history, as part of their latest UK tour.

Performing to sell out venues for more than 20 years, The Upbeat Beatles have more than earned their reputation as a fine tribute to the music of The Beatles.

Paying homage to the greatest band of them all, The Upbeat Beatles take you through the whole of The Beatles’ career; from the early days of ‘Beatlemania’ (She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand) across the Atlantic to conquer the USA (Help!, Ticket To Ride), through the ‘Summer of Love’ and Psychedelia (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Strawberry Fields Forever) then finally down the ‘Long and Winding Road’ to the end of the 1960’s, for the Beatles’ final live performance as a group (Get Back, Come Together) on the roof at Apple Records.

With authentic instruments, costume changes, multimedia elements, and featuring an ensemble cast of professional musicians with West End experience, this is a two-hour spectacular show that is not to be missed, for Beatles fans new and old.

The band was formed in 1997 and has gone through a variety of changes in that time.

With constant rehearsing and honing the show, it is now at its absolute zenith. Slick costume changes, a plethora of authentic guitars covering every nuance of The Beatles’ recording career plus – the most important ingredient - showmanship combine to create a wonderful tribute show. There really isn’t another band to touch them.

For more on tickets to see The Upbeat Beatles, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk