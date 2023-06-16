Head Full Of Coldplay will bring top tribute show to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

See A Head Full Of Coldplay at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough later in the year.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 23.

Coldplay fans in the area will be counting down the days until the arrival at the Trinity Street-based venue by one of the leading tribute acts to their favourite band.

A Head Full Of Coldplay take to the stage and aim to recreate the authentic sound of arguably the biggest band in the world in this high energy show.

With more than 23 years of great songs to draw upon, 9 studio albums from ‘Parachutes’ to ‘Music Of The Spheres’ and featuring songs such as: Paradise, Viva La Vida, and Higher Power, to rarer tracks, Shiver, Lovers In Japan and Speed Of Sound, there is something exciting in the show for old and new Coldplay fans alike!

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for this forthcoming performance, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk