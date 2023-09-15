Don't miss a gig by A Head Full of Coldplay at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 23.

​Coldplay fans in the area will be keen to see this gig at the Trinity Street-based venue by one of the leading tribute acts to their favourite band.

A Head Full Of Coldplay take to the stage and aim to recreate the authentic sound of arguably the biggest band in the world in this high energy show that is packed with all of your favourite Coldplay tracks.

With more than 23 years of great songs to draw upon, including nine studio albums, running from Parachutes through to Music Of The Spheres this show features Coldplay tracks such as Paradise, Viva La Vida, and Higher Power, not to mention some of the rarer tracks including Shiver, Lovers In Japan and Speed Of Sound.

All in all, there is something exciting in the show for old and new Coldplay fans alike.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for this forthcoming performance, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk.