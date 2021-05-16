Head over the rainbow when Wizard Of Oz comes to Baths Hall in October

Follow the yellow brick road to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall later this year.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 28, 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now to see this family-friendly show starring two of the stars of Channel Five’s much-loved Milkshake.Click your heels, clap your hands and enjoy an adventure Over the Rainbow.Milkshake duo Derek Moran and Olivia Birchenough will feature as the Scarecrow and Glinda The Good Witch respectively. Blood Brothers favourite Sean Jones will also appear as the Wizard.This ‘wicked’ production features beautiful scenery, colourful costumes, a live band, dazzling dance routines, side-splitting comedy and sing-a-long songs. It is suitable for all the family.Dorothy Gale – and little dog Toto - gets caught up in a twister which takes her far away to the magical land of Oz where beautiful Glinda the Good sends her down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City with the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.