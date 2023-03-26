Register
Heathers stage musical hits big screen at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Heathers The Musical

By Steve Eyley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 31.

Get ready for big fun when the smash hit West End stage show Heathers the Musical comes to cinemas nationwide. The Trinity Street-based arts centre is among the UK venues hosting a screening.Based on the 1989 cult classic film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, and recorded live in its original London home, The Other Palace, this award-winning musical follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, whose dreams of popularity start to come true when she’s taken under the wings of the three beautiful yet cruel Heathers.But when mysterious new kid, teen rebel J.D arrives, Veronica realises that while it might kill to be a nobody, it’s murder being a somebody…Wickedly funny, this show has a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Legally Blonde composer Laurence O’Keefe, and Emmy-winning Reefer Madness author Kevin Murphy.

Details: For more on the screening, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

    A screening of Heathers The Musical is to take place at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.
    A screening of Heathers The Musical is to take place at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.
    A screening of Heathers The Musical is to take place at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

