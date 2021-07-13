Heckington Show releases extra tickets following Prime Minister’s announcement

There will be no grandstand this year and more space for social distancing says Heckington Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck. Photo: 7833SA-170 EMN-210507-110827001

All the approved Covid protections will remain in place for the show on July 24, but more people will be able to go and enjoy a taste of the best of English country life, says committee chairman Charles Pinchbeck.

Mr Pinchbeck said: “The committee have been working tremendously hard to put on a show in this very challenging year. We’re now getting to the really exciting phase of seeing the show take shape.

“Whilst it will be smaller, many of the regular favourites will be there, such as showjumping, trade stands, shire horses and delicious food stalls, and of course we are having the full firework concert in the evening.”

All visitors will need to buy tickets in advance and these can be purchased online and in the village at Donaldson’s DIY on the village High Street.