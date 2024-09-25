Don't miss Live/Wire in action at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall.

Live/Wire

​Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 19.

AC/DC, arguably the greatest rock band of all time, are brought to life by top tribute band Live/Wire with the true passion you would expect from professional musicians who share your love of this legendary live act.

They deliver a critically acclaimed High Voltage two-hour rock ’n’ roll set with not only cannons and a full bank of Marshall amps but a journey that takes fans from one of the best-selling albums of all time, Back in Black, through to the 2020 release PWR UP, with a healthy dose of the classics from the Bon Scott era too.

The Live/Wire show combines the vocal power of Podge Blacksmith as Brian Johnson, the virtuoso talent of Simon Davies as Angus Young and metronomic accuracy of Dan Mosley as Malcolm Young.

The line-up is completed by Eddie Clark as long-time bassist Cliff Williams and James Last’s Phil Rudd-like groove from behind the kit.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

