Hilarious family fun when Rude Science touring show hits the stage

Rude Science offers some hilarious family fun when it comes to Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on its latest tour.

The naughtiest, funniest, most revolting science show in the world is coming to the area in the spring.

Rude Science can be seen at ​Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on April 9.

Brace yourselves for TV gastronaut Stefan Gates and his hilarious, high-tech, highly-explosive new family show, packed with science stunts, spectacular experiments and bizarre props.

It's a thoroughly educational science extravaganza based on the acclaimed book Rude Science: Everything You've Always Wanted to Know About the Science No-one Ever Talks About.

Expect enormous bottoms, snot cocktails, vast whoopee cushions, urine-powered fireworks and vomiting mannequins in this celebration of the fascinating bodily science essential to life.

The show transforms complex biology, physics and chemistry into educational hilarity using Stef's signature stunts, mindblowing demonstrations and bizarre props.

Stefan Gates is an award-winning TV presenter and STEM author renowned for his clever, high-octane, educational shows that inspire young audiences to fall in love with science.

His unpatronising delivery is adored by young audiences. He revels in tackling the fascinating science that no-one dares to talk about, whilst staying firmly on the right side of BBC editorial guidelines.

Stefan Gates is not to be missed when he visits the area with his latest Rude Science live show.

He has presented more than 20 BBC TV series including Incredible Edibles, Gastrolab and Gastronuts and written 13 books including Fartology and Science You Can Eat.

Stef has lit up dozens of programmes from BBC Breakfast to Newsnight with spectacular science demos, all fully risk-assessed, insured and tested.

He’s a trusted, knowledgeable and hugely enthusiastic interviewee who has won a bunch of gongs.

Rude Science is recommended for those aged six and over.

For more on how to get tickets to see the show’s visit to Baths Hall, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk