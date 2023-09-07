Historical arts project and choral group perform at Aslackby Church for Heritage Open Days
‘Aslackby Voices, Through Time’s Pulsating Ebb and Flow’ will be staged at St James' Church, Aslackby, Sleaford on Friday September 15 to Sunday September 17 between 11am and 4pm each day.
It is a collaborative project between the team 'bringing history to life' at the church and Dementia Support South Lincs' Square Hole Club.
The project is funded by Heritage Lottery and also involves school children and a community artist. Together they explored the unique historic graffiti at St James's and created artworks reflecting their discoveries.
Square Hole Club members created an audio trail that explores the lives of five Aslackby people through history. Five ethereal, life-size acrylic figures sit, as they would have done in their lifetimes, in church, ready to tell their stories.In 1755, Aslackby Church paid £12.19s. for a Singing Gallery to be installed, and on Saturday September 16, between 11am and 12noon, the Greenwood Quire will perform in the West Gallery tradition, bringing to life the church music of that era in a drop-in concert.
No booking is required.
In another event for Heritage Open Days week, Silk Willoughby Church will be open this weekend for a display of crafts, quilts and paintings produced by local groups.
Built around 1350 the church retains many of its original features including a Norman ropework font, poppy head pews, Jacobean pulpit, Christopher Whall and Glen Carter stained windows.
The display is open to the public from Friday to Sunday between 10am and 4.30pm.