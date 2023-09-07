Historical arts project and choral group perform at Aslackby Church for Heritage Open Days

The culmination of a collaborative historical arts project will be 'bringing history to life' at St James’s Church in Aslackby as part of the Heritage Open Days week of events.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Aslackby Voices, Through Time’s Pulsating Ebb and Flow’ will be staged at St James' Church, Aslackby, Sleaford on Friday September 15 to Sunday September 17 between 11am and 4pm each day.

It is a collaborative project between the team 'bringing history to life' at the church and Dementia Support South Lincs' Square Hole Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is funded by Heritage Lottery and also involves school children and a community artist. Together they explored the unique historic graffiti at St James's and created artworks reflecting their discoveries.

Most Popular

Aslackby Church.

Square Hole Club members created an audio trail that explores the lives of five Aslackby people through history. Five ethereal, life-size acrylic figures sit, as they would have done in their lifetimes, in church, ready to tell their stories.In 1755, Aslackby Church paid £12.19s. for a Singing Gallery to be installed, and on Saturday September 16, between 11am and 12noon, the Greenwood Quire will perform in the West Gallery tradition, bringing to life the church music of that era in a drop-in concert.

No booking is required.

In another event for Heritage Open Days week, Silk Willoughby Church will be open this weekend for a display of crafts, quilts and paintings produced by local groups.

Built around 1350 the church retains many of its original features including a Norman ropework font, poppy head pews, Jacobean pulpit, Christopher Whall and Glen Carter stained windows.