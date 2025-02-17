Hit machine Nik Kershaw heads out on the road for intimate new tour

Nik Kershaw is on the road again later this year.

Tickets are on sale to see 80s chart favourite Nik Kershaw when he comes to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on September 25.

The singer/songwriter behind global hits such as The Riddle and Wouldn’t it Be Good will share his “songs, stories and silliness” on the 39-date tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

Nik exploded onto the UK pop scene in 1984. A string of global hit singles including Wouldn’t it Be Good, The Riddle and I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me saw him spend 62 weeks on the UK Singles Chart, making him the UK’s biggest selling solo artist that year. In 1985, he performed at Live Aid.

After stepping out of the limelight to concentrate on writing and producing, Nik wrote Chesney Hawkes’s The One and Only and collaborated with Elton John, Lulu, Petula Clark, The Hollies, Ronan Keating, Jason Donovan, Let Loose, Sia, Imogen Heap, Gary Barlow and Bonnie Tyler.

In 1998, Nik returned to performing and has been crafting critically acclaimed albums ever since.

Now he’s ready to look back with an intimate evening to coincide with the release of his new book. Expect songs, stories, and silliness from one of the nation’s most-loved performers.

He explained: “This will be a lovely opportunity to share some of my funniest, most personal memories of 40 years in the music business. I look forward to sharing songs, stories and silliness with everyone and having some laughs!”

For more on tickets for the show, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk