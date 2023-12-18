Hit machine Scouting For Girls not to be missed at Lincoln Engine Shed in 2024

Scouting For Girls have a gig lined up in late 2024 at Lincoln's Engine Shed.

Lincoln Engine Shed, November 2.

Scouting For Girls will come to the area late next year on their The Place We Used To Meet Tour - Part 2, which will see them play 31 shows across the UK and Ireland.

The news follows the recent release of their new album The Place We Used To Meet.

Scouting For Girls still consists of its founder members Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Peter Ellard, who together have so far achieved four Top 10 singles, four Top 10 albums, two million sales, more than a billion streams, four BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello.

The band’s catalogue of hits includes She’s So Lovely, the number one smash, This Ain’t A Love Song, Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead.

Roy Stride said: “This has been my favourite year ever to be in Scouting for Girls, a sold out tour and our best album in a decade! The shows this year have been magic and I feel like we're at the top of our game.”