Hit machine Scouting For Girls not to be missed at Lincoln Engine Shed in 2024
Lincoln Engine Shed, November 2.
Scouting For Girls will come to the area late next year on their The Place We Used To Meet Tour - Part 2, which will see them play 31 shows across the UK and Ireland.
The news follows the recent release of their new album The Place We Used To Meet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scouting For Girls still consists of its founder members Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Peter Ellard, who together have so far achieved four Top 10 singles, four Top 10 albums, two million sales, more than a billion streams, four BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello.
The band’s catalogue of hits includes She’s So Lovely, the number one smash, This Ain’t A Love Song, Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead.
Roy Stride said: “This has been my favourite year ever to be in Scouting for Girls, a sold out tour and our best album in a decade! The shows this year have been magic and I feel like we're at the top of our game.”
For more on tickets for the gig, you can go to www.engineshed.co.ukFor more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.