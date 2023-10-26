Hits galore as Music Masters deliver a blast from the past at Trinity Arts Centre

Check out Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on November 4.

Music fans from across the area can enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from the 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters when the popular tribute band plays an eagerly-awaited gig at the Trinity Street-based venue.

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene and have been wowing audiences up and down the country.

The band, based in Sheffield, has an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

​The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree that is second to none, and have been part of the following successful UK bands and shows: Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk