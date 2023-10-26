Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Hits galore as Music Masters deliver a blast from the past at Trinity Arts Centre

Music Masters
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Check out Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on November 4.Check out Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on November 4.
Check out Music Masters at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on November 4.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 4.

Music fans from across the area can enjoy an unforgettable night of magical music from the 50s and 60s in the company of Music Masters when the popular tribute band plays an eagerly-awaited gig at the Trinity Street-based venue.

The new Music Masters have emerged as arguably the hottest band on the 50s and 60s scene and have been wowing audiences up and down the country.

Most Popular

    The band, based in Sheffield, has an ability to perfectly recreate the sound and atmosphere of that momentous period 50 to 60 years ago when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

    ​The musicians within Music Masters have a musical pedigree that is second to none, and have been part of the following successful UK bands and shows: Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The Sheffields, Joe Cocker, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson, to name just a few.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:GainsboroughSheffield