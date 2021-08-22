Hits galore as The Stranglers bring tour to the area

The Stranglers are visiting Lincoln Engine Shed early next year to launch their delayed tour.

Lincoln Engine Shed, January 25, 2022.

Punk veterans The Stranglers will hit the road for one more time on their Final Full UK tour.The tour, which gets under way at the Lincoln Engine Shed in January, is dedicated to the memory of the band’s legendary keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who passed away last year after more than 40 years as a key member of The Stranglers.Bursting onto the chart scene in 1977, The Stranglers have enjoyed a string of memorable hits over the intervening years.These include Peaches, No More Heroes, (Get A) Grip (On Yourself), Always The Sun, Walk On By, Golden Brown and many many more.Over the past 40-plus years, they have also enjoyed a massive reputation as a formidable live band with an army of loyal fans at venues all over the country – and beyond.

Details: For more, you can go to www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto : Hiroki Nishioka

