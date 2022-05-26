Hits galore as Women In Rock show takes to stage at Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe

Get ready to enjoy this ultimate celebration of the world’s greatest female anthems when it comes to the Scunthorpe venue this week.Since 2016, Women In Rock has been wowing audiences across Europe with their high energy performances of classic female rock.Performing to audiences of up to 120,000 in the past, and backed by a band of world-class musicians, these women are ready to take you on a spectacular journey through five decades of female rock, leaving you cheering for more.Women In Rock is an acclaimed tribute show that will feature the songs of Cher, Blondie, Janis Joplin, Republica, Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, P!nk, Suzi Quatro, Tina Turner and many more.Women In Rock is a show that is guaranteed to get you on your feet so don’t miss it.