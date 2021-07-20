Hits galore when ABBA Sensation perform at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, January 28.

Get ready to relive the authentic ABBA experience with ABBA Sensation in a show at the Trinity Street-based venue next year.ABBA Sensation will take you back to the golden days of ABBA. These guys have it all – the harmonies, the costumes, the choreography and a sprinkling of light hearted humour.This has allowed them to become one of the most sought-after ABBA tribute bands in the world. The band members even speak Swedish onstage!From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Sensation perform all of ABBA’s greatest hits. The band has also included a couple of songs from Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!ABBA Sensation is proud to present a premium ABBA tribute experience and has worked very hard to re-create the ABBA sound.With plenty of audience participation and sing-a-long moments, Sensation produce an exciting show.

For more, you can go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

See ABBA Sensation at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre next year.

