Don't miss the hit show Chaka: The Music Of Chaka Khan.

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 24.

Here’s a top tribute show that you won’t want to miss when it visits the area later this month.

Get ready for an exhilarating music show celebrating one of the world’s most gifted music icons and multi-grammy award winners: Chaka Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Honouring the legacy of a legendary singer and songwriter who has captivated audiences and inspired generations of singers for over five decades with her funk, soul, pop and dance hits, Chaka - The Music of Chaka Khan is the ultimate musical tribute to this icon.

Led by the incomparable Sulene Fleming (The Brand New Heavies, Incognito, The New Master Sounds) and featuring a talented live band, hits include I’m Every Woman, Ain't Nobody, I Feel For You, Through The Fire, Like Sugar, Tell Me Something Good, Sweet Thing.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk