Hits galore when Chaka Khan tribute show visits the area soon

​Chaka: The Music Of Chaka Khan
By Steve Eyley
Published 6th May 2024, 00:00 BST
Don't miss the hit show Chaka: The Music Of Chaka Khan.Don't miss the hit show Chaka: The Music Of Chaka Khan.
Don't miss the hit show Chaka: The Music Of Chaka Khan.

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 24.

Here’s a top tribute show that you won’t want to miss when it visits the area later this month.

Get ready for an exhilarating music show celebrating one of the world’s most gifted music icons and multi-grammy award winners: Chaka Khan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    Honouring the legacy of a legendary singer and songwriter who has captivated audiences and inspired generations of singers for over five decades with her funk, soul, pop and dance hits, Chaka - The Music of Chaka Khan is the ultimate musical tribute to this icon.

    Led by the incomparable Sulene Fleming (The Brand New Heavies, Incognito, The New Master Sounds) and featuring a talented live band, hits include I’m Every Woman, Ain't Nobody, I Feel For You, Through The Fire, Like Sugar, Tell Me Something Good, Sweet Thing.

    Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Lincoln