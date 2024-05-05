Hits galore when Chaka Khan tribute show visits the area soon
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 24.
Here’s a top tribute show that you won’t want to miss when it visits the area later this month.
Get ready for an exhilarating music show celebrating one of the world’s most gifted music icons and multi-grammy award winners: Chaka Khan.
Honouring the legacy of a legendary singer and songwriter who has captivated audiences and inspired generations of singers for over five decades with her funk, soul, pop and dance hits, Chaka - The Music of Chaka Khan is the ultimate musical tribute to this icon.
Led by the incomparable Sulene Fleming (The Brand New Heavies, Incognito, The New Master Sounds) and featuring a talented live band, hits include I’m Every Woman, Ain't Nobody, I Feel For You, Through The Fire, Like Sugar, Tell Me Something Good, Sweet Thing.
Details: For more on tickets, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
