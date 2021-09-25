Hits galore when Rod Stewart tribute comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

See top tribute show The Rod Stewart Songbook at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre in November

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 13.

Making a welcome return to Trinity Arts Centre later in the autumn will be this leading tribute to the substantial musical back catalogue of the legendary Rod Stewart.Acclaimed up and down the country, Pete McCall performs The Rod Stewart Songbook along with his own live seven-piece band at a wide variety of venues across the UK.Pete is a consummate professional whose vocal ability and attention to detail shine through in every way, from the opening number through to the last Rod Stewart song of the set.Pete’s voice is without doubt the closest to the great man’s that there is.The rasp is natural (no shouting here) and the moves are all textbook Rod so don’t leave it too late to book your seat.

Details: For more on how you can get tickets to see what should be a memorable show at the Trinity Street-based venue, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.