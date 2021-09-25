Hits galore when Rod Stewart tribute comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 13.
Making a welcome return to Trinity Arts Centre later in the autumn will be this leading tribute to the substantial musical back catalogue of the legendary Rod Stewart.Acclaimed up and down the country, Pete McCall performs The Rod Stewart Songbook along with his own live seven-piece band at a wide variety of venues across the UK.Pete is a consummate professional whose vocal ability and attention to detail shine through in every way, from the opening number through to the last Rod Stewart song of the set.Pete’s voice is without doubt the closest to the great man’s that there is.The rasp is natural (no shouting here) and the moves are all textbook Rod so don’t leave it too late to book your seat.
Details: For more on how you can get tickets to see what should be a memorable show at the Trinity Street-based venue, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/