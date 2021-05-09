Hits galore when star Belinda Carlisle visits Baths Hall this summer

Belinda Carlisle is coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe for an eagerly-awaited show.

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, July 29, 2021.

The waiting will finally be over this summer when fans in the area of Belinda Carlisle get the chance to see the global star performing a rescheduled show at the Scunthorpe venue.One of the most popular performers of the last 40 years, Belinda Carlisle first gained worldwide fame back in the early 80s as lead singer of the groundbreaking and influential all-female band The Go-Go’s.Their worldwide hits include We Got The Beat and Our Lips Are Sealed.When the band members went their separate ways in 1985, Belinda Carlisle went on to have a prolific career as a solo artist.Her many hits – which have brought her an army of fans across this country and beyond – include Mad About You, Circle in the Sand, Leave a Light On, and, of course, Heaven Is a Place on Earth.

Details: For more on the visit – and other forthcoming shows at the venue – you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

