Hits galore when Sun Records Concert Show comes to Scunthorpe and Lincoln

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, January 23/New Theatre Royal Lincoln January 30.

Recognised worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering the pioneers of rock’n’roll – Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison. to name but a few.The story of Sun has been the subject of TV documentaries, books and even stage shows.But nothing that has gone before has done full justice to the groundbreaking music that emanated from the famed recording studio, according to concert show producer Pete Tobit…until now!Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, Sun Records The Concert production show is embarking on a nationwide and international tour. Don’t miss it.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

The Sun Records Concert Show is not to be missed at venues in Scunthorpe and Lincoln.

