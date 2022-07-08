Hits galore when The South bring their UK tour to The Drill in Lincoln

The South are to play at The Drill in Lincoln soon (Photo by Scott Choucino)

The Drill, Lincoln, July 16.

The South are delighted to be back on the road and doing what they do best - performing the songs of that great British pop institution, The Beautiful South, to thousands of fans of these timeless classics.

The South are an impressive nine-piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and has taken on vocal duties.

Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, this exciting live band have spent 11 years touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of these treasured songs - A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks.

Photo by Scott Choucino