Hits galore when top show DIsco Inferno struts its stuff at Lincolnshire venue soon

Roll back the years in style when this leading live show comes to the venue soon.For all those who dreamed of going to New York’s Studio 54, Disco Inferno is the spectacular all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O. This electrifying show just screams glitter balls and good times.You’ll be thrilled by pitch perfect harmony, high energy, slick choreography and disco classics such as Blame It On The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men.You’ve all seen Abba, you’ve all seen Motown, but have you all danced in your seats to the ultimate UK disco tribute and sang along to your favourites by Earth Wind and Fire, Barry White, Donna Summer, The Trammps, and many many more?With crowd engagement and interaction galore, Disco Inferno has the wow factor.