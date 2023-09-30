Register
Hits galore when top Tina Turner tribute show comes to the area

Totally Tina
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
You can see Justine Riddoch and co in Totally Tina soon at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 21.

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s supreme Tina Tina tribute performer – Justine Riddoch – and her cast.

This breathtaking recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s signature tune Proud Mary.

    The late, great Tina Turner’s no-holds-barred take on the song established a reputation for fearsome live performances. Early hits including River Deep - Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It and I Don’t Wanna Lose You propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom.

    Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed live performances.

    Details: For more see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

