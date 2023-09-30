Hits galore when top Tina Turner tribute show comes to the area
Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 21.
Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s supreme Tina Tina tribute performer – Justine Riddoch – and her cast.
This breathtaking recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s signature tune Proud Mary.
The late, great Tina Turner’s no-holds-barred take on the song established a reputation for fearsome live performances. Early hits including River Deep - Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It and I Don’t Wanna Lose You propelled Tina to stadium concert stardom.
Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine recreates those famed live performances.
Details: For more see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk