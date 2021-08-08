Hits galore when top tribute act Arrival come to Lincolnshire venues

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 24/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 12.

Celebrating 45 years since the release of the iconic album Arrival, which cemented their place at the top of pops hierarchy, come and celebrate the legacy of ABBA with this top tribute show.The multi-award winning Arrival is returning following sell out shows in more than 30 countries, bringing the magic of ABBA to stages across the UK.The high-energy production features ABBA’s best loved hits including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Voulez Vous, and Waterloo, plus many more.With a winning formula of fantastic harmonies, authentic costumes and first-class vocals and musicians, Arrival brings to life the songwriting talents of Benny and Bjorn, recreating the feel and thrill of a live ABBA show.

Details: See newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Arrival - The Hits Of Abba can be seen at venues in Scunthorpe and Lincoln.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.