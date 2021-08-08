Hits galore when top tribute act Arrival come to Lincolnshire venues

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 24/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, November 12.
Celebrating 45 years since the release of the iconic album Arrival, which cemented their place at the top of pops hierarchy, come and celebrate the legacy of ABBA with this top tribute show.The multi-award winning Arrival is returning following sell out shows in more than 30 countries, bringing the magic of ABBA to stages across the UK.The high-energy production features ABBA’s best loved hits including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Voulez Vous, and Waterloo, plus many more.With a winning formula of fantastic harmonies, authentic costumes and first-class vocals and musicians, Arrival brings to life the songwriting talents of Benny and Bjorn, recreating the feel and thrill of a live ABBA show.
Details: See newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or scunthorpetheatres.co.uk