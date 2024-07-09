Don't miss the gig in the area later this year by Qween UK.

​Qween UK

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 25.

One of the leading Queen tribute bands in the country will be strutting their stuff at the Trinity Street-based venue in the autumn.

The band features four experienced and highly professional musicians with a shared passion to produce and successfully deliver the definitive Queen live experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fronted by the highly talented singer and musician Billy West, who has more than 30 years of experience paying musical homage to the legendary Freddie Mercury, the band’s extensive live repertoire encompasses all the classic rocktastic Queen songs, as well as their subtle and much-loved acoustic arrangements.

Including stunning vocals, the signature Brian May guitar sound and plenty of iconic costume changes, the definitive Queen live experience awaits so don’t leave it too late to get your tickets.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this gig, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk