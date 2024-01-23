Hits galore when top tribute Totally Tina returns to the area for Lincoln show

Justine Riddoch stars in Totally Tina at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 2.

Come shake a tail feather with this hugely popular tribute show to the late, great Tina Turner, starring the acclaimed Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.

This breathtaking tribute to Tina Turner celebrates the amazing life and work of the queen of rock ’n’ roll.

Early hits, including River Deep - Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits, were just a taste of what was to come.

We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When the Heartache is Over propelled Tina Turner to stadium concert stardom all around the world.

Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine Riddoch recreates and remembers those famed live performances – for one night only.

Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk