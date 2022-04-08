Hits galore when Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough hosts top tribute The Rod Stewart Songbook

The Rod Stewart Songbook

By Steve Eyley
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:00 am
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 24, 7.30pm.

The venue is delighted to welcome back this spectacular production.The show features Pete McCall with his live seven-piece band, who will take you on a musical journey spanning 50 years of one of rock’s greatest icons.The song list will have you dancing in your seats with popular songs such as Sailing, Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “Pete is a consummate professional whose vocal ability and attention to detail shine through in every way, from the opening number through to the last.”His voice is very close to that of Rod Stewart, especially with the natural rasp he has all the right moves of the rock legend.”

Details: For ticket details to see The Rod Stewart Songbook, you can see https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173606850

Gainsborough