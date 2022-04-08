The venue is delighted to welcome back this spectacular production.The show features Pete McCall with his live seven-piece band, who will take you on a musical journey spanning 50 years of one of rock’s greatest icons.The song list will have you dancing in your seats with popular songs such as Sailing, Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “Pete is a consummate professional whose vocal ability and attention to detail shine through in every way, from the opening number through to the last.”His voice is very close to that of Rod Stewart, especially with the natural rasp he has all the right moves of the rock legend.”